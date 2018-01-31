Ex-northwestern Indiana officer convicted in woman’s death

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana police officer has been convicted of murder in the death of the mother of three of his children.

A jury returned the verdict in the case Tuesday of 33-year-old Kevin Campbell in Valparaiso. Sentencing is scheduled for April 6. Campbell testified in his own defense during the trial, saying he had nothing to do with the slaying. His lawyers plan to appeal.

Tiara Thomas was found bleeding in November 2015 inside her Portage apartment and later died at a hospital. Authorities have said phone records indicated Campbell and the 30-year-old Thomas argued over nearly $1,500 in child support he paid and that creditors were calling him.

Campbell formerly was a Gary officer and was fired by the Hammond Police Department days after Thomas’ body was discovered.