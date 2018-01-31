1/31 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger and Angola both rolled in 3A sectional girls action at Dwenger while Carroll topped Huntington North in a battle between two of the better boys teams in the area on Wednesday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carroll improved to 13-2 on the season with a 56-43 win over visiting Huntington North. Dan McKeeman led the Chargers with 21 points. Next up, the Chargers play at North Side on Tuesday.

Zach Daugherty led the Vikings with 13 points while Hank Pulver added 10. Huntington North falls to 14-4 overall with the loss.

GIRLS SECTIONALS

4A at Concord H.S.

In the early game at Concord it was Warsaw over Concord 44-27 while Elkhart Memorial beat Goshen 40-27. Warsaw and Elkhart Memorial will now play in the sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday following Northridge and Elkhart Central at 6 p.m.

3A at Bishop Dwenger H.S.

It was the host Saints topping Garrett 75-29 in the first game of the night. Butler recruit Ellen Ross tallied 19 points to lead Dwenger. Olivia Sterba added 13, Grace Renbarger 12, and Grace Wharton 10. Mackenzie Casselman led Garrett with 15 points.

Dwenger will now face Angola in the sectional semifinals on Friday. Angola beat Woodlan 59-29 in Wednesday’s nightcap.

The Hornets and Saints will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday following the Leo vs. Concordia game at 6 p.m.

3A at Bellmont H.S.

In the early game it was Marion over Mississinewa 60-23 while Bellmont beat Heritage 65-31 in the late contest. Marion and Bellmont will now square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday following the Columbia City vs. Bishop Luers game at 6.

3A at Blackford H.S.

Jay County defeated Muncie Burris 74-30 in the evening’s first game while Hamilton Heights bested Blackford 65-26 in the late game. Jay County and Hamilton Heights will face each other on Friday at 7:30 p.m. following the Yorktown vs. New Castle game at 6 p.m.

1A at Bethany Christian H.S.

Lakewood Park beat Elkhart Christian Academy 42-18 while Fremont topped Blackhawk Christian 39-28. Lakewood Park and Fremont will now play at 7:30 p.m. Friday after the 6 p.m. game between Hamilton and Lakeland Christian.

