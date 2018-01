MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage is seeing double.

The Patriots won back-to-back conference games in not one but two overtimes and we’re proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. They beat Adams Central, 49-39, and Woodlan, 47-45, in double overtime.

Heritage is having their best season in recent memory. They are 12-2 on the year and clinched the ACAC Tourney title for the first time in a decade.

Double the OT. Double the fun. @patriots_TEAM earns @wane15 Team of the Week honors and @jkiess12 takes the title in the dizzying TOTW challenge pic.twitter.com/EchSjkGebW — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) January 30, 2018

They face Bluffton on Saturday.