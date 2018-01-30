South Bend airport works to add international flights

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana airport is continuing to work toward adding a direct international flight and international air freight shipping after recently announcing that it’s adding two new domestic routes.

South Bend International Airport Executive Director Mike Daigle says there isn’t a set timetable for when the goals could be reached.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the airport announced the new twice-daily American Airlines routes to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dallas on Jan. 18. The addition brings the airport’s number of nonstop domestic flights to 12.

The airport’s commercial offerings are expected to expand in June.

The airport announced plans for international service in 2014, and began construction a new customs facility by 2015. Construction on the facility was completed last year.

Daigle says the facility has handled 47 international arrivals.

