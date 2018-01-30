Sex trafficking in Fort Wayne: Where are we now?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Human trafficking can happen anywhere. It’s not just in far-off foreign countries. As 15 Finds Out’s investigative series Hidden Predators exposed last year, sex trafficking is happening right here in northeast Indiana.

But, what’s changed in the last year? Is the number of cases going down? Are enforcement and awareness efforts working?

“With that awareness, we’re starting to get more tips,” Jeremy Greenlee, a regional coalition coordinator for the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program, said.

Thursday at 6 p.m., 15 Finds Out goes back to talk to the experts again and get a new pulse of the sex trafficking climate in Fort Wayne.

“Many times these victims are so traumatized, it takes a long time to build trust and establish rapport and get the total information on a case, so it’s not something that can be done in an hour,” Captain Kevin Hunter with the Vice and Narcotics division on the Fort Wayne Police Department, said. “Trafficking does occur. It occurs in our city. Be aware. Look for signs and symptoms.”

Hidden Predators: One Year Later airs Thursday at 6 p.m. and re-watch our full Hidden Predator series in the links to the left for more on the prevalence and prevention of sex trafficking in northeast Indiana.

Resources:

Indiana Department of Child Services: 1-800-800-5556

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888