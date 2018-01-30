Police: Burglars hit 18 campsites; 3 arrested after chase

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three men were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with 18 burglaries around Kosciusko County.

Around 11 p.m. Monday night, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of possible burglaries in progress at Jelly Stone Camp Grounds near Pierceton. Staff at the camp ground also received information about possible burglaries.

When police arrived, one suspect was located still on the property, and was taken into custody. He was identified as 19-year-old Kenneth Sanchez of Converse.

Two other suspects fled the scene of the burglaries and led police on a two-county pursuit, which ended in a traffic crash in Whitley County on U.S. 30 near 300 West. The alleged burglars were identified as 28-year-old Michael Chapman and 29-year-old Thomas Ankrom, both of Converse.

The burglaries were reported at 18 lots in Jelly Stone Camp Grounds, with multiple items of property stolen, according to the sheriff’s department. The property included electronics, coins, and firearms.