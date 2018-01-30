Lawmakers, political leaders react to SOTU address

Related Coverage Trump warns of immigration dangers in State of the Union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana and U.S. lawmakers and political leaders reacted to President Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night. Below is also a statement from Rep. Bob Latta (OH-5th) who represents most of northwest Ohio.

REP. JIM BANKS (R-3RD)

“Tonight, the leader of the free world spoke directly to the American people during his first State of the Union address. In his speech, President Trump reflected on the significant accomplishments of 2017 and outlined an agenda to create a more safe, strong and proud America moving forward.

I am hopeful that tonight’s address will yield bipartisan cooperation on important issues like rebuilding our military, rolling back egregious regulations and strengthening our national security. He also highlighted why Congress must make progress on securing our border and rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure.

I am energized and ready to work with my colleagues and the administration in the year ahead.”

REP. JACKIE WALORSKI (R-2ND)

“President Trump tonight displayed the kind of bold optimism that defines the American spirit. Congress and the president set out last year to build a stronger country and make sure the American Dream remains a reality. Now hardworking families are seeing the benefits of the historic tax cuts we passed into law, while job creators are seizing the opportunity to hire more workers, raise wages, and invest in our local communities.

“In the face of global threats, President Trump has been steadfast as commander-in-chief, standing strong against our nation’s enemies and working with Congress to restore our military to full strength. And his decision to keep Gitmo open for the most dangerous terrorist detainees will make America safer.

“The president spoke with a message of unity and a vision for a brighter future, and I’m excited to keep working together for the American people.”

SEN. JOE DONNELLY (D-IN)

“I’m pleased that President Trump spoke about continuing the economic growth that our country has enjoyed for the last several years, but we have more work to do to ensure every Hoosier who wants a job has one, to prevent the outsourcing of American jobs, and to realign our trade policies to benefit hardworking men and women across our country.

There are a lot of pressing challenges facing our country, and I look forward to working in a bipartisan manner to: address the opioid epidemic, which is in desperate need of a more robust federal response; repair and upgrade our nation’s infrastructure; and implement a comprehensive strategy to effectively counter the dangerous threat posed by North Korea.”

SEN. TODD YOUNG (R-IN)

REP. LUKE MESSER (R-6TH), REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE

“2017 was a great year! We delivered on several of President Trump’s key agenda items and tonight he laid out another bold, optimistic vision for 2018.”

Under President Trump’s leadership, unemployment is at record lows, the economy is booming, and Hoosier workers are keeping more of their paychecks. I look forward to continue working with the President to keep delivering for Hoosiers.

REP. TODD ROKITA (R-4TH), REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE

“President Donald Trump put forth an American First agenda to build a safer, stronger, and prouder country,” said Congressman Todd Rokita. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the forgotten men and women of this country have a voice in the White House and I’m proud to be an ally to drain the swamp and make our nation great again.”

IND. DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN JOHN ZODY

“Tonight, President Trump outlined a divisive agenda tailormade to benefit the well-off and the well-connected at the expense of working Hoosiers. Wall Streeters and CEOs might be toasting the President, but real Hoosiers are right to feel left behind and mislead. It’s tough to imagine the 215 Carrier workers who lost their jobs this month getting much satisfaction from boasts about new stock market highs. President Trump’s word doesn’t mean much when their jobs still moved overseas.

Raising taxes on middle-class Hoosiers to cut taxes for the wealthy and big corporations isn’t an accomplishment, it’s shameful. A year into his presidency, the GOP agenda isn’t raising Hoosiers’ incomes or cutting the price of prescription drugs. President Trump said little tonight to give Hoosiers hope that’ll change. The President would be wise to engage lawmakers like Joe Donnelly who are willing to work together to get things done.

While he indicated he wants to work with both parties, talk is cheap until we see real bipartisan action from this administration on promises made to the American people.”

IND. GOP CHAIRMAN KYLE HUPFER

“In just one year’s time, Hoosiers are already seeing the benefits of the strong leadership that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are bringing to Washington. As a direct result of President Trump’s tax cuts, for example, Hoosiers throughout the state will start to see larger paychecks in the coming weeks, while companies like FedEx are choosing to expand here and give raises and bonuses to their Hoosier workforce.

“Today the state of our union is strong, with President Trump and our Republican team in Congress tackling the biggest issues facing our nation today – from protecting America from threats around the world to building our nation’s critical infrastructure here at home. Tonight, President Trump laid out a clear vision for continuing to help build better lives for all Americans.

“For this progress to continue, it’s critical that we send President Trump and Vice President Pence the team they need to deliver this bold agenda to the American people. In November, Hoosiers will have the opportunity to fire Democrat Joe Donnelly – who consistently votes against President Trump – and replace him with a leader who will help the president reform Washington.”

REP. BOB LATTA (OH-5TH)

“Tonight’s speech touched on the accomplishments and positive news of the previous year including a roaring economy, sky-high small business confidence, a return of manufacturing jobs to the U.S., the lowest unemployment seen in years, and more money in the pockets of middle-class Americans. The President hit on all the reasons why this happened. His work with the Republican Congress to roll back burdensome regulations has allowed our job creators to flourish, grow, and expand. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has already begun to bear fruit as nearly 300 businesses have announced hundreds of billions of dollars in employee bonuses, raises for workers, and increased investment. Providing middle-class tax relief was a promise kept to the American people.

“There were a number of successes to highlight outside of the economy as well. We’ve begun the process of rebuilding our military after years of drawdowns. ISIS is a shell of its former self and occupies nearly none of the territory it did a year ago. U.S. leadership has been restored on the global stage, and we have been unafraid to stand up for our closest ally in the Middle East — Israel.

“With all of that being said, there is still so much more work to do. The plan laid out by the President to give us safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure should have bipartisan support. I’ve been working in Congress to ensure that increasing broadband access is a part of that discussion. Removing roadblocks to the implementation of new technology will keep the U.S. as the place to be for innovation.

“The President’s willingness to work across the aisle to accomplish these goals should be embraced by Democrats as we seek to build a strong and proud America.”