FWFD upping its game in 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Twenty-one new recruits will eventually join the Fort Wayne Fire Department — and they can’t come too soon.

Last year, the department made more than 20,000 service calls. On Tuesday, city officials revealed plans for the department in 2018.

Coming in March, those new recruits will join the department’s next class of future firefighters. The department also hopes to have every fire engine equipped with new equipment, training and technology to provide care in just a few minutes.

“That’s significant to know that in less than four minutes, you’re going to have the highest level of care possible available to you as soon as people arrive on scene,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey.

The fire department also expects to convert six of its fire stations to LED lighting this years. The department will also add two new ladder trucks to its fleet.