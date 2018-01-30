Council approves $300K for local witness protection program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A witness protection program is being created to help prosecute violent crime in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis City-County Council approved $300,000 Monday to create the program. The Indianapolis Star reports law enforcement agencies will be able to access money to assist witnesses to crimes with bus tickets, hotel rooms, protection, relocation and other needs.

Council President Stephen Clay says: “The worth and merit of this program is almost without debate.”

Indianapolis police Chief Bryan Roach was among those who had called for the program. In the past, Indianapolis police used small, restrictive federal grants to pay for temporary shelter, relocation and other witness protection needs.

The newspaper published an investigation in October that highlighted such funding. Afterward, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Indianapolis would provide funding for a local witness protection program.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com