FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis improved to 21-4 on the season wiht a 89-58 win over Crossroads League foe Taylor Tuesday night at the Hutzell Center.

Derek Hinen led USFF with 17 points while Bryce Lienhoop added 16. Taylor Lautzenheiser chipped in with 13 points for USF while Chandler White had 10.

USF is now 11-2 in conference play.