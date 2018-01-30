6 hospitalized after building fire in downtown Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) A building in downtown Butler caught fire midday Tuesday and sent six people to local hospitals.

Fire crews were called after 11 a.m. to a building at 117 S. Broadway St. in Butler on a report of a fire. Dispatchers could only confirm that a building was on fire in downtown Butler.

Smoke could be seen rising high from the building. The main source of the smoke appeared to be from a second-story apartment.

Fire officials told NewsChannel 15 that six people were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Two police officers who responded to the scene to help victims were also being treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials at the scene.

One person reportedly jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire, NewsChannel 15 was told.

By 1:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to get the fire under control. Hamilton and Butler fire departments responded to the fire.

Broadway Street was closed to traffic as firefighters battled the blaze.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story as we learn more information.