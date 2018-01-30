3 arrested following drug raid at southeast side home

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE)- Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department raided a Fort Wayne home Tuesday afternoon after getting tips that drug dealing was going on at the residence.

Members of the Vice & Narcotics Division, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at 562 East Rudisill Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

Officers found two adults in the residence along with approximately 18 gram of heroin, drug paraphernalia consistent with dealing heroin, a small amount of marijuana, $1,100 cash, a Glock Model 21 .45 Caliber and a Charter Arms .38 Special Revolver.

Police arrested 31-year-old Rickey Armour on multiple felony charges related to dealing cocaine and heroin, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

An adult female was also arrested for misdemeanor charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana. While police were at the residence, 27-year-old Stephanie Phommachanh arrived at the scene and was also arrested for dealing cocaine and heroin and maintaining a common nuisance.