1/30 Girls Basketball Sectionals Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side knocked off defending 4A state champion Homestead 64-62 to headline the opening night of girls sectional play in northeast Indiana on Tuesday.

4A at South Side

In the lone game at Don Reichert Gymnasium on Tuesday it was South Side avenging a 3-point loss to the Spartans in the regular season with a 2-point win over the Spartans on Tuesday. Taniece Chapman led the Archers with 22 points and 14 rebounds while Shamari Tyson added 17 points and Jaci Jones 12. Sylare Starks led Homestead with 21 points while Sydney Graber added 18 and Haley Swing 14.

South Side moves on to face Huntington North at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the sectional semifinals. That game follows the Muncie Central/Wayne game at 6 p.m.

4A at Carroll

In the first game of the night at Charger Fieldhouse it was North Side over East Noble 38-36 in double overtime. LaQuisha Ruth led North Side with 10 points while Katie Kline paced the Knights with 13. The Legends advance to face Northrop in the sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the nightcap at Carroll on Tuesday it was Carroll beating Snider 68-35. Carroll was led by Laney Steckler with 21 points and Kelli Damman with 14. Hannah Barnes led the Panthers with 22 points. The Chargers now face DeKalb Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

3A at Bishop Dwenger

In the lone game at Bishop Dwenger it was Concordia beating New Haven 55-11. Carissa Garica of Concordia hit the 1,000 point milestone during the win. The Cadets advance to face Leo at 6 p.m. on Friday in the sectional semifinals.

3A at Bellmont

There was only one game played down in Decatur on Tuesday and Bishop Luers edged Norwell 53-50. Bishop Luers moves on to play Columbia City in the sectional semifinals Friday at 6 p.m.

3A at Fairfield

Tippecanoe Valley beat Lakeland 53-29 in the early game on Tuesday night at Fairfield while NorthWood beat West Noble 56-36 in the second game. Tippecanoe Valley will now face Wawasee at 6 p.m. Friday while NorthWood will take on Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. that night.

2A at Eastside

In Butler it was Adams Central edged Churubusco 26-25 in the first game of the evening. Adams Central advances to play Bluffton at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Eastside beat South Adams in the late game on Tuesday 46-41 in overtime. The Blazers will now square off with Canterbury at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

2A at Central Noble

In the first game at Central Noble High School on Tuesday it was Westview beating LaVille 48-35. The Warriors will play Bremen at 6 p.m. Friday.

In the night game Tuesday it was Prairie Heights topping Whitko 59-52 in overtime. Prairie Heights now plays Central Noble in the second game on Friday.

1A at Southern Wells

In 1A action down in Poneto host Southern Wells beat Daleville 42-37. The Raiders will now play Wes-Del at 6 p.m. Friday.