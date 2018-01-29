Man, girlfriend charged in slayings of his mom, grandfather

AURORA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a southeastern Indiana man and his girlfriend have been charged in the slayings of the man’s mother and grandfather.

Officers discovered the bodies of 78-year-old Walter Bryant Jr. and 58-year-old Faith Craig the night of Jan. 19 at a house in Aurora, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cincinnati. The bodies were found after the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on them.

Police say 28-year-old Cody W. Booth and 47-year-old Margie L. Thompson, both of Aurora, were found the next day in Kentucky in Bryant’s vehicle. They were charged Monday with murder and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

Police say evidence and autopsies determined Bryant and Craig were stabbed. Bryant also had blunt force trauma to his head.