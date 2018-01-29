FWPD investigating vehicle fire, looking for driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a vehicle caught fire late Sunday night.

Police responded to a parking lot behind the Meijer on Maysville Road around 11:45 p.m. after someone called in and reported a vehicle was on fire.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a van or SUV fully engulfed in a ditch near the loading docks on the back side of the building.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in a few minutes and discovered nobody was inside.

Investigators were trying to determine how the vehicle ended up in the ditch and how it caught fire, but it wasn’t immediately clear.

Police at the scene told Overnight Reporter Michael Kuhn they couldn’t find any clear tracks leading to the vehicle to indicate where it came from.

Officers used a drone to fly above the area in an effort to find a possible driver and any other evidence. They were not able to find anyone.

No other information was immediately available.