Cocaine supplier sentenced to 15 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Elkhart man brought down in a large-scale federal drug bust in 2016 was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

Enrique Cordova Campos, 42, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine. Campos pleaded guilty to the charge.

Campos was one of 18 people targeted in an investigation that culminated in August 2016 with multiple raids by the FBI and other law enforcement officials. Officials said then that the investigation began in January 2015 and escalated as authorities gained more information into the drug network which involved a geographic region that Fort Wayne, South Bend and Elkhart.

The people allegedly involved in the network moved cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. Twenty federal search warrants were executed and five court-ordered wiretaps were used as part of the investigation.

During the raids, authorities confiscated 11 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated value of $30,000 to $40,000 per kilo. They also found large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine as well as $600,000 in cash.

According to documents in this case, between May and August 2016, Campos supplied kilograms of cocaine to a drug distribution group in the Fort Wayne area. Federal prosecutors said he also supervised several other individuals who delivered drug shipments and who collected money from it.

In May 2016, officers stopped one of these men and seized about $100,000 in drug proceeds, prosecutors said. In August 2016 then, officers served a search warrant at Campos’s Elkhart home, where they found about $44,000 of drug proceeds in his vehicle and a firearm in his residence.