Bravas pulls out of The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A year after it announced plans to put two eateries in the revitalized Landing in downtown Fort Wayne, Bravas has pulled out of the project.

Bravas owner Bo Gonzalez told NewsChannel 15 on Monday that he will no longer put restaurants on The Landing. Gonzalez said that Bravas will focus on buying its own building rather than leasing one.

“Our business has changed in a way that we couldn’t really see,” said Gonzalez, “and we think it would be a better business move for us to buy our own building and set up for having a better longterm future here in Fort Wayne.”

A year ago, in late January 2017, Gonzalez said he planned to put a burger joint and a taco shop in side-by-side spaces on the block of Columbia Street, as long as the rehabilitation of The Landing happened as planned. One restaurant would have focused on burgers and the other would’ve focused on tacos, Gonzales said then.

The fit for Bravas on The Landing seemed natural. Bravas launched in 2011 as a hot dog cart, selling late nights on The Landing. It revved up as a popular food truck in 2012 before it switched lanes and opened a burgers-only shop at 3412 Fairfield Ave. in 2015. Bravas pushed out a taco truck in 2016.

“It just didn’t work out” on The Landing, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he’s still searching for another brick-and-mortar location for Bravas, one he can call his own. Gonzalez said he would prefer to remain within the 46807 area code around Fairfield Avenue, but it depends on the opportunities. He’s open to other neighborhoods, as well, he said.

The Landing redevelopment will go on without Bravas. The Redevelopment Commission has given the developer the final “go-ahead” for the project and voted in favor of funding that is needed to complete the development agreement.

The total cost of the redeveloping the area is projected to be $35.7 million. The project will preserve several historic buildings and create apartments and space for businesses and restaurants along Columbia Street.