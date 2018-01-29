Addison Agen to perform at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Addison Agen, the Fort Wayne teen who starred on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” will perform at Trine University.

Addison will perform a solo concert in Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, March 10. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Friday.

Addison rose to national fame on “The Voice,” finishing as runner-up. The Concordia Lutheran High School student is currently working on her own album. She performed two sold-out shows at Fort Wayne’s historic Embassy Theatre this month, and will perform on the bill for the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular, set to be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Memorial Coliseum. She’s also set to perform during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in Auburn in September.