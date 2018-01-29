2 arrested for separate robberies at same market

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken into custody Friday night for two separate robberies at the same Warsaw market 10 days apart.

The Warsaw Market at 801 E. Center St. in Warsaw was held up on Jan. 2 and Jan. 12, Warsaw Police said. Details of the specific robberies were not released.

Investigation into the first robbery, though, led officers to 38-year-old Christopher Roberts of Warsaw.

In a press release Monday, police said video surveillance from the robbery showed a man who matched the description of a man responsible for another robbery of a gas station at S.R. 114 and S.R. 15 in Wabash County. From there, detectives with the Indiana State Police reviewed surveillance videos from both robberies and identified a vehicle.

That identification led authorities to Roberts, who was arrested on felony charges of Armed Robbery with Deadly Weapon, Battery with Deadly Weapon, Theft with Enhancement.

As police investigated the Jan. 12 robbery, then, officers were led to James Ray Loftis, 36, of Warsaw. Loftis was arrested on felony charges of Armed Robbery with Deadly Weapon and Theft with Enhancement.