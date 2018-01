FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Noah Drapala led four Cavaliers in double figures as Canterbury bested visiting Lakewood Park 67-42 to headline area prep basketball on Monday night.

Will Shank netted 16, Cam Kreiger 15, and Noah Wolfe 11 for the Cavs.

The Panthers were led by Carter Gonzalez with 15 points.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 42 CANTERBURY 67 (F)

BOYS: COWAN 42 SOUTHERN WELLS 65 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: WABASH 62 PERU 44 (F)