FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are the highest scoring team in the ECHL and Blake Sebring tells you why in this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The News-Sentinel’s beat reporter goes 1-on-1 with WANE sports director Glenn Marini to discuss the Komets offense, the outstanding play of goalie Garrett Bartus, and what lies ahead for the Komets this week.

Sebring also breaks down Mike Embach’s signing with the Toledo and the forthcoming return of Justin Hodgman.