1/29 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Pike (13) 21-1 130 1
2. Carmel 22-2 117 2
3. Castle 21-0 100 3
4. Homestead 19-2 76 4
5. Lawrence North 20-4 71 5
6. Penn 21-1 46 6
7. N. Harrison 21-2 41 9
8. Jeffersonville 18-5 28 8
9. Indpls N. Central 18-6 27 7
10. Zionsville 16-5 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Bedford North Lawrence, Hamilton Southeastern, Northridge, Chesterton, Brownsburg, Fort Wayne South, Warren Central, East Chicago Central, Lake Central, Ben Davis, South Bend St. Joseph’s, East Central.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (11) 22-1 110 1
2. Greensburg 18-3 98 2
3. Fairfield 20-2 69 3
4. Salem 18-4 64 4
5. Angola 21-3 47 6
6. Tippecanoe Valley 19-3 43 7
7. Danville 20-4 39 T8
8. Owen Valley 19-4 28 5
9. Ft. Wayne Concordia 14-7 20 NR
(tie) Norwell 17-5 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Heights, Vincennes Lincoln, Beech Grove, Mishawaka, Marian, Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne Luers, Benton Central, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Washington, Bellmont.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (2) 19-2 56 1
2. Eastern (Pekin) (3) 19-3 55 2
3. Monroe Central (1) 23-0 42 4
4. S. Ripley 19-3 40 3
(tie) Winchester 20-2 40 6
6. Paoli 19-5 25 7
(tie) N. Judson 19-2 25 5
8. Triton-Central 18-4 20 8
9. Central Noble 17-5 9 T10
10. N. Knox 18-5 8 9
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Providence, Linton-Stockton, Frankton.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (8) 20-2 89 1
2. Vincennes Rivet (1) 21-2 78 2
3. Tindley 19-3 73 3
4. Jac-Cen-Del 18-3 65 4
5. Loogootee 18-2 51 5
6. S. Central (Elizabeth) 16-5 41 6
7. Northfield 17-5 28 7
8. Tri 18-4 27 9
9. Trinity Lutheran 19-5 16 8
10. W. Washington 15-8 9 10
Others receiving votes: Morgan Township, North White, Northeast Dubois, Oregon-Davis.