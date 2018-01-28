Warsaw man arrested for armed robberies

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw man is in jail after police arrested him for his possible involvement in a pair of armed robberies.

Indiana State Police and Warsaw Police have been investigating two armed robberies in Kosciusko and Wabash counties for three weeks.

One of the robberies happened earlier this month at the Clark’s Gas Station on State Road 15 and State Road 114 in Wabash County. The other happened at a Freedom Express Gas Station on Center Street in Warsaw.

Through the investigation, officers got a search warrant for the home of Christopher W. Roberts, 38, Warsaw.

During the search, police said officers gained probable cause to make an arrest, but Roberts was not there.

Around 10 Friday night, state troopers found Roberts in northern Howard County and arrested him without incident, according to police. Police said Roberts also had heroin with him.

Roberts now faces an armed robbery charge and could face an additional drug possession charge.

He is jailed in the Wabash County Jail.