Pursuit leads to multiple arrests in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police arrested two people in Warren County Saturday after they led police on a pursuit.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper made a traffic stop on State Road 63 near County Road 650 S. around 6:15 p.m.

As the trooper approached the car, the driver sped off, and someone threw a plastic bag out of the vehicle.

Police said the officer got back in his car and started chasing the vehicle.

After about six miles, the driver lost control and ended up in a corn field before getting stuck in a ditch.

The driver, Quinton Morgan, 23, Veedersburg, then left his car and took off running, according to police.

The responding trooper chased him down and took Morgan into custody with the help of other officers.

Morgan is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, and reckless endangerment. Further charges are pending.

Police also later discovered an outstanding warrant for Morgan for failure to appear in Fountain County.

The passenger in the car, Madison K. Kresler, 18, Attica, was also arrested. She is charged with obstruction of justice.

The incident is under investigation.