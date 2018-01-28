Pilot dead in Warren County plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A plane that crashed in Warren County has left one dead.

An Indiana State Police (ISP) Helicopter found a downed plane at around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The plane was reported missing Saturday evening and presumed to be drowned in the area of Warren County’s CR 575 and SR 253 near the West Lebanon area.

The plane was located in the area of CR 450 south and CR 400 west. Search and rescue were guided to the the location by the helicopter and arrived at the scene to fine the pilot dead.

The pilot was the only one in the plane.

Nothing else has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.