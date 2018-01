FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire at 10714 U.S. 27 S. around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The building sustained property damage. The roof collapsed inward and was completely removed.

No one was hurt.

The fire departments on scene included Poe, Southwest Allen, Hogland, Madison Township, and New Haven Township.

Fire officials say the fire is under investigation and they cannot provide any more details at this time.