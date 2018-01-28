Mizpah Shrine Circus wrapping up 72nd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mizpah Shrine Circus is coming to an end for 2018.

Thousands of people showed up at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to enjoy the three rings of fun during seven performances from Thursday to Sunday.

Dozens of schools also bused students to the show Thursday and Friday as part of a popular tradition in the area. Some even got full police escorts.

Kids could also get a closer look and ride some of the animals at the Circus Fair.

The show has seen some resistance each year from animal rights activists. A group of people showed up outside the Coliseum again this year with signs to protest against the use of animals in the performances.

Now in its 72nd year, the show has seen some changes over the years, but many of the most popular attractions remain.