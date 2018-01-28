ISP investigating police involved shooting in Cass County

WALTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Department is investigating a police involved shooting that left a Walton man dead.
A preliminary investigation revealed officers from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call that a man, William Pollard, 45, was stabbing himself with a knife.
Officers arrived to the home at 612 Carol Drive in Walton around 4 a.m. Saturday. That’s when an incident led officers to shoot Pollard.
Medics responded and tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.
No other information was immediately available.