Winterval back for 7th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Winterval comes back to Fort Wayne for the seventh year promising a full day of indoor and outdoor winter fun for all ages. Seasonal events are happening all over town from the botanical conservatory to Science Central.

Celebrate winter with a visit to downtown Fort Wayne. Watch ice carvers create wonders from a solid block of ice, catch a rugby game, enjoy special events at the Botanical Conservatory, the Allen County Public Library or Science Central. Go for a carriage ride at the Community Center or ice skating at Headwaters Park.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It kicks off at the library with Cocoa and canvas painting. At noon you can head outside to enjoy ice carving on the plaza.

The day wraps up with some fun seasonal crafts for kids, teens and the whole family. Winterval fun is also happening at the Botanical Conservatory, the community center and Science Central.

Some of the spots include: Lindenwood Nature Preserve, First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St. Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Historic Fort Wayne, Science Central, Headwaters Park , Allen, County Public Library, Community Center, Design Collaborative & Hoppy Gnome, Visit Fort Wayne, Sweetwater Sound.