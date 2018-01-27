Scottsburg man arrested for stealing family’s inheritance

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in custody after a seven month investigation led to his arrest.

Indiana State Police from the Sellersburg post arrested Larry L. Paul, 45, Scottsburg, Friday on a warrant.

Scottsburg is about 40 miles south of Columbus, Indiana.

Detectives began investigating the case in June of 2017. The investigation revealed that Paul stole more than $50,000 in inheritance money from two juvenile family members, according to ISP.

The juveniles were left in Paul’s care after their parent died.

Paul is now charged with two counts of theft.