Nearly 2,000 pro-life supporters march through downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly 2,000 thousand people marched through downtown for the 44th annual Fort Wayne’s March for Life Saturday afternoon.

The rally began at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center where attendees listened to featured speakers, which included Representatives Jim Banks and Todd Rokita.

“A march is a sign of a growing event it’s a sign that more people are adopting the culture of life and that’s what today’s about,” Rokita said. “We want a culture that is supportive of women supportive for children that is one of love and not judgement and that’s what you’re finding here today.”

Participants then carried signs and marched through downtown.

“It’s easy for people to say, ‘well if things haven’t changed yet, then it’s not going to change,’ but a march like this every year brings an entire community together and it reinforces that this is important,” said Abagail Lorenzen with Allen County Right to Life. “It reinforces that they aren’t by themselves, that their effort matters, and that other people are working with them in this same movement.”.

The local march comes after more than 100,000 pro-life advocates marched in Washington D.C. on January 19th.