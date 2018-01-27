FWPD investigating child’s death on E. Butler Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a child.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Butler Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Several police cars, crime scene vans, and detective vehicles were at a home, but it’s unclear what happened.

The Allen County Coroner was also on site.

FWPD has not released any details, citing an ongoing investigation and department procedure to not comment on child death investigations until the Allen County Coroner has released information.

At least one woman who exited the home, visibly distraught, was seen talking with police.

A NewsChannel 15 photographer observed at least three young children exit the house and put into police cars.

It’s not clear when the coroner’s office might release information.

Police have not said if foul play is suspected or if any arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.