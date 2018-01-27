Fort Wayne WBB Falls at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell at Summit League foe South Dakota State 105-49, Saturday afternoon (Jan. 27).

The Mastodons were led by Kierstyn Repp with 16 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers. Jaelencia Williams finished with 13 points and a team-high six rebounds.

SDSU began the game with an 8-0 run before Peyton Fallis dropped in a three for the Mastodon’s first points of the game. Fort Wayne held pace with the Jackrabbits during the final six minutes of the first period. The game was pushed out of reach for the ‘Dons when South Dakota State closed the second quarter with a 17-2 advantage.

The Mastodons finished the afternoon shooting 17-of-59 (28.8%) from the field, 8-of-23 (34.8%) beyond the arc and 7-of-14 (50%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne continues its road trip when the team travels to Oral Roberts for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Thursday, February 1.