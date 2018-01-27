Carroll clinches sectional wrestling title and other results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hunter Reed didn’t know how to answer the question.

The Columbia City wrestler stayed undefeated on the year and won the individual sectional title at 160lbs. And immediately after he received his ribbon, his friend – and fellow sectional champion Joe Leazier from Busco – asked him the hard questions. They are both moving on to regionals with goals that stretch all the way to the state meet.

As a team, Carroll wins their 23rd sectional wrestling title in school history.

Too funny!! When you give @leazierjo the mic to interview his buddy @hunter_14_ after winning the sectional for @wrestling_cchs 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZRwft1MP2O — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) January 27, 2018

Check back for full results!