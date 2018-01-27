Car hits pole, 1,600 customers lose power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working to restore power to a small area of southwest Allen County after a car crashed into a pole.

Police said someone went off the road around 6:30 Saturday morning and crashed a vehicle into a pole.

The crash happened on Covington Road between Hadley and Getz roads.

Nobody was hurt in the crash and it’s not clear what caused it.

More than 1,600 customers were initially without power while crews worked to clean up the crash and fix the power lines. The I&M power outage website indicates the power will be restored by noon.

