FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Marion is going to be a giant obstacle for somebody in the tournament.

Jakylen Thomas scored 23 points and Jalen Blackmon added in 22 as the Giants beat Northrop on Saturday, 85-59. Marion is now 12-4 on the year.

My guy @Jalenblackmon1 was 🔥lighting🔥 it up again today. The freshman had 22 points as @giantssports moves to 12-4 on the year pic.twitter.com/dXTw3JlFjx — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) January 28, 2018

Waye Trace crossed the Ohio-Indiana border and took down Woodlan, 65-58.