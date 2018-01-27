1/26 Highlight Zone – Homestead girls clinch third-straight SAC title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sylare Starks banked home the game-winner with three seconds left as Homestead edged Northrop 67-64 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Spartans clinched the SAC title for the third year in a row on Friday night.

The Spartans finished 9-0 in conference for their third-straight SAC crown and their fifth consecutive conference title overall. Sylare Starks led the Spartans with 22 points. Bre Douglas led Northrop with 22 while Niomi Dube added 21. The Bruins finish 7-2 in conference with losses to Homestead and South Side.

Speaking of the Archers, the held off Bishop Dwenger 60-55 on Friday to finish 8-1 in the SAC, good enough for second place. Shamari Jackson led the Archers with 14 points and 4 steals while MIkeba Jones added 12 points and Taniece Chapman and Jaci Jones 11 apiece. Caitlyn Ryan led the Saints with 17 while Olivia Sterba netted 14 and Ellen Ross 12.

At Charger Fieldhouse it was Carroll besting Snider 84-36. Emily Parrett led a balanced Carroll attack with 14 points while Alyssa Kimes netted 12. Snider’s Nyasia Hardy led the Panthers with 10 points.

It was just a 22-20 Concordia lead early in the third quarter but the Cadets finished the game on a 26-2 run to defeat North Side 48-22. Carissa Garcia led the Cadets with 23 points while Chanteese Craig added 17. Desaray Ekanem led the Legends with 8 points.

Bishop Luers took care of visiting Wayne 82-29 on Friday. Kathryn Knapke went over 900 career points with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Janaiya Brigh chipped in with 13 points Anaya Johnson added 11 points for the Knights. Wayne’s Mya Jackson led all scorers with 18 points.

On the boys side of the SAC Homestead survived a scare by Northrop to stay undefeated in conference with a 63-58 win over the visiting Bruins. Grant Raber led the Spartans with 21 point, Sam Buck added 18, and Onye Ezeakudo 10. Qualen Pettus led the Bruins with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

Despite rumors that North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr. was transferring to a prep school after he sat out last Saturday’s game for the Legends Brooks was back in North Side’s starting lineup and scored 19 points on Friday to lead North to a 77-47 win at Concordia. The Cadets were paced by Brayden Pearson’s 14 points.

Dan McKeeman scored 19 points to lead Carroll to a 55-46 win over Snider as the Chargers improved to 12-2 overall. Dillon Duff netted 18 points to pace the Panthers.

Wayne improved to 5-1 in the SAC with a 91-75 win at Bishop Luers. The Generals are now 9–5 overall while Luers is 0-14 in its first year under coach Will Hubertz.

Lucas Lehrman tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds as Bishop Dwenger stayed hot with a 47-73 win over the visiting Archers. The Saints beat 1A no. 1 Blackhawk in overtime this past Tuesday. South Side was led by Asher Blum with 13 points.

Heritage moved to 4-0 in the ACAC – but it wasn’t easy. The Patriots outlasted Adams Central 49-39 in double overtime Friday in Monroeville.

Jay County kept pace with Heritage, beating Bluffton 39-18 to improve to 3-0 in ACAC play. Cole Stigleman led the Patriots with 9 points while Max Corle paced the Tigers with 8.

Nick Rensberger netted 28 points – half of 2A no. 2 Westview’s total – as the Warriors beat Eastside 56-36 in Butler. Aaron Dean led the Blazers with 15 points.

The Fairfield boys kept their NECC title hopes alive by improving to 5-1 in conference with a 71-49 win at West Noble. Luke Stephens led Fairfield with 32 points while Trevor Franklin paced the Chargers with 16.

Central Noble earned a conference road win at Churubusco, as the Cougars improved to 4-3 in NECC action with a 56-49 win against the Eagles.

In the NLC Warsaw ran its winning streak to six games as the visiting Tigers topped NorthWood 42-35. Nolan Groninger led the Tigers with 22 points.

Down in Ossian Norwell clinched the NE8 title outright by finishing 7-0 in conference with a 79-20 win over East Noble.

Bellmont got 20 points from junior Grace Hunter as the Squaws beat Leo 55-39 to finish 6-1 in NE8 play. Leo was led by Sophia Pierce with 17 points.

Columbia City earned a conference road win at New Haven, beating the Bulldogs 56-29 at Armstrong Arena.

Fairfield clinched a share of the NECC title with a 56-39 win at West Noble. The Falcons are now 10-0 in conference and can clinch the title outright with a win against Fremont tomorrow.

2A no. 10 Central Noble finished the regular season 17-5 overall and 9-2 in the NECC with a 66-20 win at Busco.