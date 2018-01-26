Wabash River ice flow takes out Terre Haute park’s boat dock

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Chunks of floating ice spanning the Wabash River badly damaged a public boat dock and fishing pier at a Terre Haute park.

The damage prompted city officials to close the dock and pier at Fairbanks Park on Wednesday while the damage was being assessed.

City parks department staffer Don Browning tells the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star that he’s never seen such a heavy flow of ice on the river during his 31 years with the department. He says the ice ripped the dock apart.

Vigo County Councilman Brendan Kearns says the ice backed up at the Indiana 63 bridge on Terre Haute’s north side before breaking loose and flowing down river.

