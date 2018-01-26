Payrolls changing tax withholding, likely to notice on paycheck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Payroll is certainly busy right now. They are changing the tax withholding on your paychecks in accordance with the new tax law.

That means you may notice more in your take home pay now. Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds said the IRS just released notice 1036 which lays out the new withholding.

Payrolls have until about mid February to get the changes done which is when Reynolds said most of us will start seeing a change in our check amounts. As things become more clear, other things are not, like how will more take home pay affect next year’s taxes?

“The real answer is I don’t think anyone knows that to be 100 percent true,” Reynolds said. “With that being said it’s my expectation that it will lead to slightly smaller refunds.”

This tax withholding is likely not permanent. Reynolds said the IRS is constantly making changes, and has warned that it will likely change.

Reynolds recommends always double checking your tax withholding even after payroll has done it. You can do it on a tax withholding calculator on the IRS’ website.