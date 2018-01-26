Officials fear collapse of child support system

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The system that manages child support payments for millions of Indiana families could be on the verge of collapse, according to our media partners at CBS4.

The Indiana Support Enforcement Tracking System (ISETS) is used to create child support accounts, receive payments and disburse funds.

It was created in the mid-1990s, however the original technology was developed in the late 1980s, according to a 2013 DCS report. Former DCS Director Mary Beth Bonaventura said the system was long overdue for a replacement.

In Bonaventura’s resignation letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, she wrote “it’s not a matter of if ISETS, the current 30-year-old system, collapses, but when.” She also wrote that its collapse “risks a financial crisis for millions of Hoosier families.”

The system frequently experiences glitches or outages, according to Supervising Deputy Prosecutor for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office John Owens. He told CBS4 that he fears that a system-wide collapse could happen.

“I would say that we are terrified that it could happen. And the risk that it’s going to happen goes up every day,” Owens said. “It’s one thing for us as prosecutors to have an anxiety about not being able to do our work the way we want to do it. It’s quite another thing for families to have anxiety whether or not the child support check they need so badly week to week is going to be there.”

A new system would take 4 to 6 years to install. Owens said officials expected to get a new system, but Governor Holcomb scrapped it last year. Owens said so far, they’ve not heard of any new plans for a new system.

“Every day that goes by means that we’re still four to six years from having a replacement system. It means 4 to 6 years of the danger every day that ISETS may malfunction, or go offline,” he said.

CBS4 reached out to the governor’s office but as of Thursday afternoon had not received a response.

DCS officials declined to comment on the situation.