K-9 sniffs out 121 lbs of pot after toll road traffic stop

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two Indiana State Police troopers confiscated 121 pounds of marijuana after they made a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road just east of Illinois.

The troopers made the stop Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. after they witnessed a Dodge Avenger driving in front of them commit several traffic violations in the eastbound lanes.

After speaking with the driver and the passenger, the two troopers became suspicious and and called for a K-9 unit.

The K-9, named Axel, conducted a free-air sniff and signaled the possible presence of drugs in the car. A search of the trunk turned up 121 pounds of marijuana.

The driver and passenger, both from Rochester, New York were both arrested for dealing marijuana.