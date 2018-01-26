Ice fisherman dies after falling through ice

LAGRO, Ind. (WANE) A Wabash County man died after conservation officers said he fell through ice while ice fishing on a private pond Thursday.

Indiana Conservation officers responded just before midnight Thursday to a private pond in Lagro after a family member said 58-year-old Brian Ford of Roann never returned from a daytime ice fishing outing. The woman told officers that after it got dark and he wasn’t home, she checked the area and found his fishing gear still on the pond and spotted a large hole in the ice, according to a report.

Divers responded and pulled Ford’s body from the water.

Indiana Conservation officers urged residents to use “extreme caution” when venturing out on the ice after several days of mild weather. Ice conditions can rapidly deteriorate with warming weather and precipitation, officers said.