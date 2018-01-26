Holcomb delays deadline for CBD oil

Related Coverage Indiana governor orders excise police to check for CBD oil

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended the state excise police education period for CBD oil products.

Last year, Holcomb gave store owners two months to remove cannabis oil from their shelves. As that deadline approaches this month, Holcomb said in a statement Friday that he will extend it to give lawmakers the chance to pass a proposal.

There are currently six various CBD bills in the Indiana Statehouse. Two have passed out of a Senate Committee this week.

Cannabis oil doesn’t contain THC, which is what causes users to get “high.” Many use it to reduce pain or treat disorders like epilepsy.

Here is Holcomb’s full statement:

I said back in November that I was open to extending the education period on CBD oil products to give legislators the time they need to add clarity to Indiana law. Lawmakers have indicated they would like more time to consider proposed legislation. For that reason, I am extending the education period for CBD oil products and the moratorium on issuing citations or removing products from retailers until the legislative session concludes.”