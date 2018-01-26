Group ‘tags the town’ in honor of unsolved homicide cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A group, including several parents of homicide victims, ‘tagged the town’ Thursday night. The group took sidewalk chalk and wrote the names of victims whose cases are still not solved.

Names could be seen in front of the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office on Calhoun, the Allen County Courthouse and in front of Citizens Square. Stacy Davis helped organize the event. Davis lost her son, Codi McCann, in 2016.

The tagging is to make sure the public remembers those cases that are still unsolved, and to get the attention of Mayor Henry, Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Prosecutor.

“I’m devastated,” Davis said. “I lost my baby, my youngest to senseless violence. “I want them to see the names. I want it to be real to them. I know it can’t be as real to them as it is to me, but I don’t want them to forget. I don’t want them to look at all of these cases as just a file on their desk.”

A similar event took place after the death of 2-year-old Malakai Garrett. A group wrote ‘Justice for Malakai’ on the same sidewalks. Mitchell Vanryn was for Garrett’s death.