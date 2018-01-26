Blackmon Jr. traded to Wisconsin Herd

NEWARK, DE (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and former Indiana University standout James Blackmon Jr. is on the move.

The rookie guard has been involved in a G League trade. Blackmon heads from the Delaware 87ers to the Wisconsin Herd along with the returning player rights to Russ Smith. The Herd sends Shannon Brown and Cameron Oliver to Delaware in the deal.

In 29 games with Delaware Blackmon was averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists a night. He was shooting 42.2% from the floor and 38.6% on threes.

He’s the second player from northeast Indiana on Wisconsin’s roster. Center Marshall Plumlee is a Warsaw native.

The Herd play at the Mad Ants next Thursday at 11 a.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.