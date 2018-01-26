1/26 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Homestead vs. Northrop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sylare Starks won Homestead the game. And then see had to calm everybody else down.

Homestead claims their fifth straight conference title as they beat Northrop in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The Spartans still have yet to lose an SAC regular season game since joining the conference, 67-64.

Never. Any. Doubt. @sylare_starks with the game-winning bucket for @Homestead_Bball with 3 seconds left to clinch their FIFTH straight SAC title 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ehzjLj0QGT — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) January 27, 2018

Sectionals get underway next week. Homestead has the tough task of facing South Side in the first round of the 4A sectional. Northrop has an opening round bye and will face either East Noble or North Side at Carroll High School on Friday.