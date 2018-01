WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The game was tied at 11. And then if you blinked in the second quarter, the game was over.

Woodlan outscored Lakewood Park 21-3 in the second quarter as they top the Panthers on Thursday night, 52-35.

Ben Reidy scored 15 points to lead the way for the Warriors and Aaron Hahn added 12 points. Lakewood Park was led by Carter Gonzalez with 11 points.

Woodlan hosts Wayne-Trace out of Ohio on Saturday at 1:30 P.M. Lakewood Park hosts Bishop Luers on Saturday evening at 7 P.M.