FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A semi driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 30 Thursday night.

A woman and two kids were inside an SUV heading north on County Line Road a little after 7:30 p.m. Investigators said as she crossed the intersection, an eastbound semi ran a red light and hit the SUV.

The woman and children were not hurt. The semi driver was pronounced dead at the scene.