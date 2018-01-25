Mayor to announce new Skyline tenant

Related Coverage Construction begins on Skyline Tower

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry is set to announce a new tenant at Skyline Tower Thursday, as construction continues to finish the building.

After the original developer backed out, construction on the building began in October, 2016. Crews have reached the top floor and are working on both the inside and outside of the building.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse committed to anchor the ground-level retail space. It is set to open in the coming months. Thursday’s announcement is expected to detail plans on the second floor.

The original plan also included 125 apartments above the commercial space. Those are expected to be done mid-summer.

