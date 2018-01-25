Man’s remains identified after police sought public’s help

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A body found with two rings that police hoped could help identify the remains has been identified as that of an Indianapolis man.

Delaware County’s coroner says the body found in November 2016 along railroad tracks is that as Brian Keith Hammer Jr. The coroner says Hammer was 31, and his cause and manner of death remain undetermined.

The Star Press reports DNA swabs taken from Hammer’s parents positively identified his body.

But Seth Hackler, who’s dating Hammer’s sister, says two rings found with the remains gave relatives the first indication the body might be Hammer’s. Police released photos of those rings last June in seeking the public’s help.

Hackler says Hammer’s ex-girlfriend recognized one ring that’s engraved with a Bible verse as a band which once belonged to her.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.